Sachin Tendulkar Wishes India Under-19 Team to Clinch the Title Ahead of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 Final Against Bangladesh

Many eyes are on the India U19 team which will take on Bangladesh U19 in the final clash of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played on February 9 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Well, the Boys in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament and are also the favourites to clinch the title once again. Wishes are pouring in for the Priyam Garg-led side from all over India which includes Sachin Tendulkar’s blessings too. The legendary cricketer took to his official Twitter handle and wished ‘All the Best’ to India U19 team to win the cup. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahmudul Hasan Roy & Others to Watch Out for in Potchefstroom.

“All the best to the U19 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final! Hope you'll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India,” wrote International cricket’s highest run-scorer on the micro-blogging website. Tendulkar, who himself lifted the World Cup in 2011, is certainly hopeful for the Boys’ performance in the finals and want them to win for India. Well, India have been invincible in the tournament so far and will also fancy their chances to rise to the expectations of Master Blaster.

See Post:

All the best to the U19 🇮🇳 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final! Hope you'll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India.#U19CWC #FutureStars #INDvBAN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 9, 2020

It is India’s seventh outing in the Under-19 World Cup final and they will be chasing their fifth title. In the ongoing tournament, they have dominated all of their matches and reached to the finals smoothly. In fact, they defeated Arch-rivals Pakistan in the semis to secure a berth in Finals. However, they will be up against Bangla Tigers who have also put up an emphatic show in the tournament and they must leave no stones unturned to get the favoured result.