India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Key Players, ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Final Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahmudul Hasan Roy & Others to Watch Out for in Potchefstroom

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahmudul Hasan Roy (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CricketWorldCup)

India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be chasing history when they meet in the 2019-20 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final at Senwes Park on February 8, 2020 (Sunday). Defending champions India can become the first side to win five Under 19 Cricket World Cup titles, Akbal Ali-led Bangladesh side the first ever to lift a World Cup trophy from their nation. Both sides though will have punch above their weights to achieve the feat. They are both undefeated in the ICC U19 CWC tournament so far and had centurions in the semis. India though can boast of crushing through every opponent that came on their course to the final, while Bangladesh’s clash against Pakistan in the league stage was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan interestingly were the only Asian team Bangladesh were to face before their summit encounter against India. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shoriful Islam & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for.

Bangladesh were struggling at 106/9 when rain stopped play and didn’t allow it from resuming. That aside Bangladesh have beaten Zimbabwe by 9 wickets, Scotland by 7, won by 104 runs against South Africa U19 in the quarter-finals and defeat New Zealand by 6 wickets in the semis. Three of their four wins have come via chasing. In contrast, India U19 have successfully defended thrice and won two while chasing, which included a 42-run target against debutants Japan. India Under19 are yet to lose a wicket while chasing. They beat Pakistan by 10 wickets chasing 173 in the semi-final. Ahead of the U19 Cricket World Cup final, take a look at some key players from both teams for the clash. India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 CWC Final Dream11 Team Prediction.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The highest run-scorer in 2019-20 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup so far and other than a major mishap in the final against Bangladesh, Jaiswal is expected to finish as the highest run-getter. He already has 312 runs from five innings. The next highest run-getter is Sri Lanka’s Ravindu Rasantha with 286 runs and his team have already been knocked out, Among the other who can still overtake Jaiswal is Rhys Mariu, who is currently ranked 10th with 206 runs. Jaiswal hit a match-winning century in the semis against Pakistan and already has four half-centuries to his name.

Mahmudul Hasan Roy

He isn’t quite the highest run-getter in the tournament but hit a century in the semi-final against New Zealand and is the highest run-scorer for his side. Mahmudul has 176 runs from five innings at an average of 58.66. His innings of 100 under pressure against New Zealand was pure class and ecstasy and if he can have his day against India, Bangladesh might taste glory.

Ravi Bishnoi

India’s highest wicket-taker and the fourth-highest in the tournament, Ravi Bishnoi has been among the bowlers to watch out for in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. He has 13 wickets to his name with best figures of 4/5 which came against Japan. Against the tournament debutants, Bishnoi bowled 8 overs, 3 maidens gave only 5 runs and took 4 wickets.

He took another 4 against New Zealand. In the semi-final against Pakistan, Bishnoi took 2/46. He has economical throughout the tournament and his economy rate reads 3.59. If Bangladesh manages to get through Karthik Tyagi, Bishnoi would be the hurdle to beat.