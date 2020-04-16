Saeed Ajmal Believes ICC Banned His Action Because He Was Pakistani, Says ‘They Thought PCB Can't Do Anything Against the Decision’

Saeed Ajmal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistani off-spinner Saeed Ajmal was a nemesis for many potent batsmen during his playing days and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess. The mystery spinner proved his mettle in all three formats and is still touted to be one of the best spin bowlers to have played for Pakistan. His international career, however, was cut shot as his action was banned by International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2015 and he eventually retired in 2017. While talking about his ban recently, the 42-year lashed at the apex cricket body and claimed that his action was ban as he was a Pakistani bowler. When Saeed Ajmal Broke His Phone Into Pieces Following a Comment From Umar Akmal.

Ajmal action was first reported in 2009 but he was cleared. However, his bowling style was suspected again in 2014 and he was banned. According to the former cricketer, there was no change in his action. However, ICC refused to consider the medical conditions which they considered during his first Test. He also went on to say that after the retirement of Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan as ICC thought PCB couldn’t do anything to defend the spinner.

“The test in 2009 and 2014 was same but the only difference was they had removed the medical conditions which they considered in 2009. When Muralitharan left cricket then ICC thought there is this guy Saeed Ajmal and he is from Pakistan and they can’t do anything against our decision,” Ajmal was quoted as per saying by India Today.

Ajmal’s second ban was lifted in 2014 as he reworked his model. However, with the new bowling style, he wasn’t able to bowl his 'doosra' and lost his sheen. As a result, he was removed from the team in 2014 and announced his retirement. In his career, the right-arm bowler represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs and 65 T20Is in which he claimed 178, 184 and 85 wickets respectively.