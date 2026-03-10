Bengaluru, March 10: Ola Electric announced on Tuesday the launch of its limited-run "Champions Edition" for the flagship S1 Pro+ scooter and the Roadster X+ motorcycle. This special release serves as a tribute to India’s historic third ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory. The edition features a distinct blue-themed livery designed to resonate with cricket fans across the country.

The Champions Edition models are scheduled to be available for booking starting tomorrow through the company's official website and retail stores. This limited-run offer will remain active until the end of April 2026. Notably, Ola Electric has confirmed that these special-edition models will be offered to customers at no additional cost compared to the standard variants. Ultraviolette X-47, Ultraviolette F77 Prices Slashed with New Battery Subscription Plan; Check Details.

Ola Champions Edition S1 Pro+ Price, Specifications and Features

The Champions Edition S1 Pro+ is powered by a 5.2 kWh battery and a 13 kW motor. According to the company, the scooter retains the performance profile of the standard model, featuring an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of up to 320 kilometres and a 0–40 kmph acceleration time of 2.1 seconds. While the Champions Edition provides a cosmetic update, the underlying technical specifications and pricing structures remain unchanged from the existing portfolio. The S1 Pro+ continues to be positioned as a top-range offering, starting at INR 1,54,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola Roadster X+ Champions Edition Price, Specifications and Features

The Roadster X+ Champions Edition, equipped with a 9.1 kWh battery and an 11 kW motor, is also included in this cross-category celebration. This motorcycle model claims an IDC range of approximately 501 kilometres, a top speed of 125 kmph, and a 0–40 kmph sprint time of 2.7 seconds. Both vehicles utilize Ola’s 4680 Bharat Cell technology. The Roadster X+ starts at INR 1,09,999 (ex-showroom).

The company clarified that effective prices and available offers may vary depending on specific configurations and the customer's location. By maintaining the price point of the standard models, Ola Electric aims to provide cricket enthusiasts with a commemorative option without requiring a premium investment.

A Limited-Run Tribute

The introduction of the Champions Edition represents a strategic effort by Ola Electric to engage with its consumer base through cultural events. By applying the celebratory blue livery to its high-end portfolio, the brand seeks to capture the momentum of India’s recent cricketing achievement. Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.

As the limited-run offer is set to conclude in April 2026, prospective buyers are encouraged to visit company stores or the website during the specified window. This release follows a trend of manufacturers utilizing seasonal or event-based editions to sustain interest in their product line-ups during competitive market cycles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).