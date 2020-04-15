When Saeed Ajmal Broke His Phone Into Pieces Following a Comment From Umar Akmal

Saeed Ajmal and Umar Akmal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket is known to be a game on uncertainties and Pakistan have been arguably the most unpredictable team in international cricket. On many occasions, the Men in Green pulled off the game when no one expected while on numerous occasions, they have also lost the match when their victory looked inevitable. Former Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal recalled a similar incidence when his side lost an ODI match against South Africa when from an unexpected situation and following the defeat, a comment from Umar Akmal made him break his phones into pieces which he received for his brilliant bowling performance in the game. Saeed Ajmal Recollects Wanting to Smash James Anderson's Head During 50-Run Knock.

This game was the first ODI of the five-match series which was played at Sharjah in 2013. Courtesy a four-wicket haul from Ajmal, the Proteas side was bundled out for 183 runs. In reply, opener Ahmed Shehzad scored a fifty and other batsmen chipped in which significant contributions as well. At one point, Pakistan needed 19 runs with five wickets in hand and the result looked certain. In fact, the spin magician was gearing up to take the Man of the Match award. However, the batting order collapsed and the Proteas side won the game by one run.

“I had taken four wickets and was sure that I will get the man of the match award as we needed only 17 runs to win and five wickets were left with (Shahid) Afridi and Umar Akmal at the crease. I thought of having dinner quickly so that I can go to collect my man of the match award,” Ajmal said in a Youtube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Ajmal revealed that he was having dinner when the sixth wicket fell down. Nevertheless, he will still confident of winning the game and he asked Wahab Riaz to pad up. However, Afridi was also dismissed soon and at the end, the AB de Villiers-led side had the last laugh.

“As soon as I was about to put food into my plate, one wicket fell so I asked Wahab [Riaz] to pad up but he was confident that we will still win. Then, suddenly Afridi got out as well and Wahab started padding up. I told Wahab that I am padding up as well since I didn’t trust his batting either. As soon as I put on my pads, Wahab also got out. In the end, I was left stranded with Mohammad Irfan, needing 15 runs to win, and we lost the match by one run.” Ajmal added.

Despite Pakistan losing the game, Ajmal was awarded a mobile phone during the prize-distribution ceremony. However, a statement from Umar Akmal proved him to break the phone into pieces.

“I got a mobile phone in the prize distribution ceremony for being the best bowler of the match. When I came inside the dressing room, Umar Akmal came up to me and said ‘Wow Saeed bhai, you got a mobile’, which made me so angry that I threw the mobile away and smashed it into pieces. I wanted to win the match and not the mobile,” he said.

Pakistan won the second game of the series. However, the Proteas side clinched the rest of the three matches and won the series 4-1.