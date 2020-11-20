MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday (November 19) and wishes poured in for her from all around the world. On the occasion, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared one of Sakshi's special video which shouldn't be missed by MS Dhoni's fans. From naming the person who can upset the former Indian captain to giving her opinion of Dhoni's long hair, Sakshi revealed many exciting secrets about the wicket-keeper batsman. The video went viral in no time as fans were amazed after coming across the hidden details of their favourite cricketer. Sakshi Dhoni Birthday Greetings & Celebrations Pics.

The video starts with Sakshi revealing that she's the only one who can upset the legendary cricketer. "Kahin aur ka gussa, comes out on me. I'm fine with it," Sakshi said while revealing that she's closet to Dhoni. She further said that Dhoni and her doesn't talk about cricket at home to maintain a balance between his professional and personal life. "First of all we don't discuss cricket. That's his profession. They are professionals. You cannot talk about his baby, his love," she added. Sakshi Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Poem After CSK Gets Knocked Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs Race.

Speaking about her daughter Ziva, Sakshi said: "She (Ziva) only listens to him. If I'm telling do something. If I'm telling her finish your food quickly or eat this vegetable, I'll have to tell her 10 times, including Mahi's mother, including Sheila aunty. Mahi will tell her once and it will just happen in a jiffy."

Here's The Clip Shared By CSK!!

If one recall, Dhoni was sporting long hair in the initial part of his career. Although fans loved his hairdo, Sakshi said she's lucky not to meet him at that time. "Luckily I did not see him with long hair because if I had seen him in that orange long hair, I wouldn't have ever looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. John (Abraham) it sorted of suited him that time, but Mahi with long hair and with that orange colour on top, was like (Sakshi rolls her eyes)."

Sakshi then addressed about Dhoni not being present during Ziva's birth, but she's fine as the right-handed batsman was on national duty.

"Ziva was like a pre-planned baby. It was going to happen during the World Cup and it didn't make sense for him to come back and see her. Everybody in the hospital was like, 'Oh your husband is not coming'. I was like it's fine, cricket is his priority and he's my priority. When you are in love you can't call it sacrifice. You just do it because you love that person," Sakshi concluded.

