Wishes poured in numbers for Sakshi Dhoni, who celebrates her 32nd birthday on November 19, 2020 (Thursday). Fans took to social media to wish MS Dhoni’s wife on her birthday and also pray for her success and long life. Sakshi, born on this day in 1988, shared some pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram stories. In the pictures, Sakshi, MS Dhoni, their daughter Ziva and the entire family can be seen gathered around a round table posing for pictures. Two birthday cakes were also present to celebrate the occasion. Take a look at how Sakshi Dhoni’s fans wished her on social media. Sakshi Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Poem After CSK Gets Knocked Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs Race, Says ‘It’s Just a Game…You Win Some You Lose Some!’.

Twitterati wished Sakshi as she celebrated her special day. In the pictures shared by Sakshi on her Instagram page, the entire family can be seen present for the occasion. MS Dhoni and their daughter Ziva are also present. Dhoni can be seen holding Ziva in his arms as they celebrated her mother’s birthday. Take a look at how Twitterati and Sakshi Dhoni’s fans wished her. MS Dhoni’s Unboxes Customised AirPods With ‘Balidaan’ Insignia, CSK Captain Can’t Contain His Happiness (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday to Thalaivian!!

Happy bday to our thalaivian @sakshidhoni @msdhoni Stay blessed uh both enjoy your life pic.twitter.com/Rm8z1BsJQj — Nimish😈 (@Nimish85617843) November 19, 2020

Happy Birthday Sakshi Ma'am

Chennaiyin FC Wishes Sakshi Dhoni

Here’s wishing Sakshi Dhoni a very happy birthday! 💙 #AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/AvPp5Y5z8Q — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 19, 2020

Suresh Raina's Fans Wishes Sakshi Dhoni

Happy 32nd Birthday Sakshi!

Chennai Super Kings Wishes Sakshi Dhoni

Super Birthday to our Super Thalaivi. Here's to some #yellove'ly times ahead! 😊💛 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/E1sheKyrZ8 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 19, 2020

Dhoni, meanwhile, is currently holidaying with his family after playing for Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Dhoni and CSK, however, failed to make the IPL 2020 playoffs and were knocked out of the group stages after winning only six of the 14 matches they played. CSK finished seventh in the points table making it the first time they did not make the IPL playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).