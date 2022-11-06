Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been married to each other for 12 years but it is understood that the couple are having problems in their marital life. The Indian tennis star and the Pakistan cricketer tied the knot in April 2010 in a traditional ceremony and also have a kid together. The son Izhaan Mirza Malik was born in October 2018. Shoaib Malik Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Loss Against Sri Lanka.

According to multiple reports, there is a rift between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza and it is likely that the couple are on the verge of breaking their marriage. It is understood that the tensions between the two started when they celebrated their son's birthday recently.

Shoaib Malik shared the pictures from the birthday party, but Sania didn't. In addition, the Indian tennis icon has also shared a post on a 'broken heart' that has left netizens talking. Apart from this, Sania has also been sharing posts on rough times. As per reports, it is understood that Shoaib Malik cheated on the tennis icon during a shoot for a show.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs for a mahr and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan.

