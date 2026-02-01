Sarfaraz Ahmed Caught Using Mobile Phone During India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup Match, See Viral Pic

The high-voltage Super Six encounter between India and Pakistan at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 has produced a talking point away from the boundary ropes. Images circulating on social media appeared to show Pakistan’s team mentor, Sarfaraz Ahmed, using a mobile phone while seated in the dugout during the match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The sightings have sparked immediate discussion among fans and observers regarding the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code. U19 World Cup 2026: No Handshake Between Captains During IND vs PAK Toss.

What ICC PMOA Protocol Says?

Under standard tournament protocols, the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) is a "device-free" zone to ensure the integrity of the game. Typically, all communication devices must be handed over to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) before the start of play.

It is important to note that the ICC has not launched any formal investigation into the matter at this stage. In many instances, specific team officials, such as managers, are permitted to carry devices for logistical purposes or emergency contact, provided they do not use them to transmit match-related data. Sarfaraz, who holds the dual role of manager and mentor for this squad, may fall under such administrative exemptions. Ayush Mhatre Falls For Two-Ball Duck in IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 Match.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Using Mobile Phone

How was Sarfaraz Ahmed using a phone during a U19 match? That’s a fair question, especially given the ICC’s strict ban on communication devices in the PMOA. These rules exist for a reason, to prevent any form of outside influence or match fixing. Anyone watching this? pic.twitter.com/FsFDPNc57q — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 1, 2026

Another Fans Raises Question

Sarfaraz Ahmed's phone use during the U19 match raises valid questions, given ICC's strict bans on communication devices in the PMOA. The rules aim to prevent match-fixing, with violations potentially leading to severe penalties, even a lifetime ban. This incident puts focus on… pic.twitter.com/YGcehpXxB5 — Gully Point (@gullypoint_) February 1, 2026

Despite the social media stir, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s impact on the young Pakistani side has been a central theme of their 2026 campaign. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain was appointed as mentor and manager to provide veteran leadership to a squad that recently clinched the U19 Asia Cup title by defeating India in December 2025.

Throughout the ongoing World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia, Sarfaraz has been a constant presence in the dugout, frequently seen offering tactical advice to captain Farhan Yousaf and encouraging the bowlers during tight spells. The Super Six match against India is viewed as a virtual quarter-final, but Pakistan need to win the game by a big margin to secure a semi-final berth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).