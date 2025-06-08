Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table: After registering a six-wicket win over Aryan Sorath Lions in the first match of the tournament, Anmol Kings Halar are in the top position of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 points table. The franchise is having two points with a positive NRR of 1.038. Meanwhile, Aryan Sorath Lions is placed second with zero victories to their name. You can check the updated Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 standings here. On Which TV Channel Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The fourth edition of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League is being organised by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA). The prestigious tournament will be held from June 7 to June 20. The fourth edition will see 21 games, which will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Five teams – Halar Kings, Sorath Lions, Kutch Riders, Zalawad Strikers, and Gohilwad Titans – are competing with each other to win the showpiece title. All five sides are scheduled to face the other four teams twice during the league stage matches of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 season. The top two teams in the points table will meet each other in the grand finale, scheduled for June 20. On Which TV Channel Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch CCPL Season 2 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table

Position Teams Played Wins Losses No Result NRR Points 1 Anmol Kings Halar 1 1 0 0 +1.038 2 2 Aryan Sorath Lions 1 0 1 0 -1.038 0 3 Dita Gohilwad Tigers 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 JMD Kutch Riders 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 Zalawad Strikers 0 0 0 0 - 0

Jaydev Unadkat, Harvik Desai, Chiraj Jani, and Dharmendra Sinh Jadeja are some of the marquee cricketers featuring in the fourth edition of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League. Star cricketers like Vishvaraj Jadeja, Samarth Vyas, Aarpit Vasavada, and Chetan Sakariya are expected to make headlines during the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).