The Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 is all set to roll off, with six evenly poised franchisees locking horns against each other across 15 T20s in the league phase, two semi-finals, and a final. The Chhattisgarh Premier League 2025 will be a battle between defending champions Raipur Rhinos, and the other five heavyweights: Bilaspur Bulls, Raigarh Lions, Surguja Tigers, Bastar Bisons, Rajnandgaon Panthers. CCPL 2025 is the second edition of the tournament. Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of TNPL 2025 Cricket League.

All matches of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 will be played at a single venue, and it's the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur. Big names like Shashank Singh, Saurabh Majumdar, Rishabh Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, and Amandeep Khare are leading the teams: Bilaspur Bulls, Bastar Bisons, Raigarh Lions, Rajnandgaon Panthers, Surguja Tigers, and Raipur Rhinos, respectively. All matches of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 will be played from June 6, while the finale is scheduled to take place on June 15.

Where to Watch Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the CCPL 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports TV channels. For CCPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. On Which TV Channel TNPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

How to Watch Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the CCPL 2025. SportsEye is the official streaming partner and fans can watch the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2025 live streaming on the SportsEye YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).