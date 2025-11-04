In a major turn of events in Zimbabwe cricket, Sean Williams will no longer be available for national selection after admitting his struggle with drug addiction. The 39-year-old has been one of the most experienced members of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team for two decades now, but has now lost his central contract. As a result, Sean Williams' Zimbabwe career has come to an end in an abrupt manner. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) issued a statement confirming that the all-rounder won't be considered for national selection. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

The 39-year-old, who made his international debut for Zimbabwe back in an ODI against South Africa in 2005, had made himself unavailable for selection in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025, which was played in Harare. The statement by Zimbabwe Cricket revealed that when the cricketer's reasons for pulling out of the tournament were investigated, he revealed his struggle with drug addiction and said that he had voluntarily entered rehabilitation.

Zimbabwe Cricket's Statement on Sean Williams

Williams in rehab after withdrawing from national duty Details 🔽https://t.co/PdLCiwBeiX pic.twitter.com/tifysdRPpA — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) November 4, 2025

"While ZC commends him for seeking rehabilitation, withdrawal from team commitments under circumstances involving potential testing raises serious concerns regarding professional and ethical standards. After careful consideration, ZC has concluded that Williams will no longer be considered for national selection. Consequently, it is not feasible to continue his national contract beyond its expiry on 31 December 2025," a part of Zimbabwe Cricket's statement, read. Brendan Taylor Returns to International Cricket After Three-and-a-Half-Year Ban As Zimbabwe Add Wicketkeeper-Batsman to Squad for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

Sean Williams, as mentioned before, is one of the most experienced members of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team. So far, he played 24 Tests, 164 ODIs and 85 T20Is, where he scored 1946, 5217 and 1805 runs respectively. Sean Williams was also more than handy with the ball in hand, picking up a total of 161 wickets in international cricket. His last appearance for Zimbabwe in international cricket was thus a T20I against Namibia, which was on September 18, 2025. Recently, Brendan Taylor made his return to international cricket for Zimbabwe after serving a three-and-a-half-year ban for failing to report a corrupt approach.

