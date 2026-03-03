In a series of explosive social media posts shared on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 2NE1 member Park Bom claimed she was falsely labelled a drug user to protect fellow member Sandara Park. The allegations, shared in a lengthy handwritten letter addressed to "the citizens of the nation," revisit a decade-old scandal that fundamentally altered the group's career. Though the posts were deleted shortly after being uploaded, the claims have sent shockwaves through the K-pop industry as the group recently transitioned into a high-profile reunion era. Did 2NE1’s Park Bom Sue YG Entertainment Founder Yang Hyun Suk for USD 4.5 Quadrillion? Here’s What Her Agency Said!.

Park Bom Makes Explosive Claims About Sandara Park

In her handwritten letter, Park Bom expressed deep emotional distress while detailing her perspective on the 2010 incident involving the medication Adderall. According to translations of the now-deleted post, Bom asserted that the narrative surrounding her legal troubles was fabricated by her former agency, YG Entertainment.

"Sandara Park was caught for drug abuse, and to cover that up, they turned the medication into something labeled as a drug scandal involving me," Park Bom wrote.

She further claimed that her reputation was sacrificed to shield her bandmate from public fallout. "I’m about to talk about something sensitive and something frightening... I’m writing this because it feels like my soul is crying," the singer added.

Defence of Past Medical Treatment

A significant portion of the post was dedicated to clarifying her 2010 case, where she was investigated for importing Adderall from the United States. While the substance contains amphetamines and is highly regulated in South Korea, Park Bom has consistently maintained it was for the treatment of Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD).

"It is not a drug. I am an ADD patient," she stated in the letter. She also directed a sharp warning toward YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, producer Teddy Park, and bandmate CL, urging them to stop reporting that she "used more than the prescribed amount of a drug" that she says she has not taken in nearly 30 years. The post has now been removed.

Park Bom Accuses Sandara Park of Drug Abuse in Handwritten Note

Park Bom shares a handwritten letter, name dropping Park Sandara, YG Entertainment, Yang Hyunsuk, Teddy Park, and CL: "Hello, this is Park Bom. I'm writing this because I want to share the truth with you directly. Have you all been well? I've been doing okay and working hard.… pic.twitter.com/MtWOoBkIBM — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) March 3, 2026

Management Responds Amid Health Concerns

The allegations come at a precarious time, as Park Bom has been on an indefinite hiatus since August 2025 due to mental health struggles. Shortly after the posts went viral, sources close to the singer spoke to local media, suggesting the claims may be a symptom of her current psychological state rather than a reflection of recent events.

A representative associated with the singer told OSEN that the letter was likely written out of her "unstable condition" and asked for the public’s understanding. This follows a pattern from late 2025, where the singer made unverified claims regarding unpaid royalties and legal disputes that were later refuted by her current agency, D-Nation Entertainment.

Impact on 2NE1's Legacy

Despite the internal friction, the other members of 2NE1—CL, Minzy, and Sandara Park—have previously shown public solidarity, sharing photos of rehearsals and "prayers" for Bom during her recovery. ‘Daragon Forever’: Fans Over the Moon As Sandara Park Shares Cute Photos With G-Dragon From 2025 Übermensch World Tour in Kuala Lumpur, K-Pop Stars Reignite Dating Rumours.

Sandara Park Departs Agency Following Accusations

In a sudden development following the social media storm, Sandara Park’s exclusive contract with her agency, Abyss Company, was confirmed to have expired on the same day as the controversy. A spokesperson for the agency stated that the contract's end made it "difficult to issue a formal statement" regarding Park Bom's claims, which they nonetheless described as "groundless."

