Mumbai, July 30: Former captain Brendan Taylor has been included in the Zimbabwe squad for the second Test against New Zealand, slated to happen from August 7-11 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Taylor, 39, became available for selection following the completion of a three-and-a-half-year suspension imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after he accepted responsibility for breaching both the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and the ICC Anti-Doping Code. Why Was Brendan Taylor Banned? Know Reason As Zimbabwe Cricketer Is Set For International Return After Three and a Half Years.

Since then, Taylor has undergone a thorough rehabilitation programme for drug and alcohol abuse and Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said he has has consistently demonstrated a sincere commitment to personal growth, accountability and restoring trust.

Brendan Taylor Returns for Zimbabwe Cricket Team

ZC adds Taylor to squad for second Test against New Zealand Details 🔽https://t.co/24FjfVOUHR pic.twitter.com/AZ3M1ZcAZj — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 30, 2025

ZC added Taylor’s reintegration into the national setup began ahead of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, where he was invited to train with the squad. So far, Taylor has played 34 Tests, averaging 36.25 and hitting six centuries as well as 12 fifties.

“I certainly did think it was all done, but here I am – and it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I have to pinch myself a little to realise that I’m actually here. I’ve been soaking it all up and embracing every moment. It’s just been a really nice integration. The last year and a half has certainly been dedicated to my return.”

“I’ve put in an immense amount of work – from fitness to the technical side to diet – and I’m feeling a lot leaner, fitter and mentally stronger. That’s only been possible through sobriety. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this journey on my own, just rebuilding the blocks, and I feel in a wonderful space,” said Taylor in a statement. ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025: Tom Latham Ruled Out of Opener Against Zimbabwe With Shoulder Injury; Mitchell Santner To Lead New Zealand.

With 9,938 international runs across formats, he ranks as Zimbabwe’s third-highest run-scorer, with his 17 international centuries the most by any batter from his country. “Brendan has endured an incredibly difficult chapter in his life and shown genuine remorse, coupled with a powerful determination to make things right – not just for himself but for the good of the game in Zimbabwe.”

“He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, remained disciplined throughout his rehabilitation and has now rightfully earned his place back in the national setup. We’re happy to see him in a good space again. His experience, skill and passion for the game will bring immense value to the team,” said ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).