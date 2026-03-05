Following a comprehensive 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series, New Zealand Women are set to host Zimbabwe Women in the first of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday, 5 March 2026. You can find New Zealand Women National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe Women National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. This fixture marks a historic moment for the visitors, as it forms part of their inaugural campaign in the ICC Women’s Championship. While the White Ferns enter as heavy favourites on home soil, Zimbabwe will be looking to adapt to the longer format and challenge a dominant New Zealand side led by all-rounder Amelia Kerr. Anaya Bangar Takes Career Break As Cricketer Gears Up For Gender-Affirming Surgery in March (See Post).

Where To Watch NZ-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI 2026

Cricket enthusiasts can follow the action through official digital platforms across different regions.

United Kingdom: Fans can stream the match via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as the Discovery+ platform, which carries a range of international cricket content.

India: The match will be live-streamed on FanCode (app and website). Additionally, highlights and selected live coverage may be available on the Sony LIV platform.

New Zealand: Domestic viewers can catch the action on TVNZ+ and Sky Sport NZ. Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Linked to Shoaib Malik Amid His Fourth Marriage Rumours, Cricketer Issues Statement.

Match Fact

Category Details Competition Zimbabwe Women tour of New Zealand 2026 Date Thursday, 5 March 2026 Venue University Oval, Dunedin Match Start 11:00 AM NZDT / 22:00 GMT (4 March) New Zealand Captain Amelia Kerr Zimbabwe Captain Nomvelo Sibanda Series Format 3-match ODI series (ICC Women's Championship) Key Player to Watch Amelia Kerr (NZ) / Beloved Biza (ZIM)

New Zealand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Team News

For the ODI series, the White Ferns are expected to stick with a balanced squad that blends experience with emerging talent. With the 50-over format offering more time to build innings, the tactical focus will likely shift to the middle-order contributions of Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday.

Despite the T20I losses, the performances of Beloved Biza and Chiedza Dhururu provided glimpses of resilience. Zimbabwe will need their experienced players, such as Precious Marange and Josephine Nkomo, to step up if they are to secure their first victory of the tour against a world-class opposition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 01:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).