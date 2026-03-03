Mumbai, March 3: A Wisconsin nurse has been sentenced to prison after engaging in a secret s*xual relationship with a drug court patient and later falsely accusing him of s*xual assault when the relationship came under scrutiny.

Melissa Knutson, who worked with the Monroe County Drug Court in 2022, was found guilty of misconduct in public office and obstructing an officer. As part of her role, Knutson was responsible for administering Vivitrol, a medication used in substance abuse treatment, to the patient involved.

According to prosecutors, when authorities began investigating her conduct, Knutson initially claimed that the patient had s*xually assaulted her. She told investigators she stayed silent out of fear that he might harm her or her family.

However, text messages later revealed that Knutson had initiated the relationship and had even indicated she would deny everything if they were caught. Prosecutors said the evidence contradicted her allegations and exposed the false claim.

Knutson later admitted to lying about the assault in an attempt to avoid consequences.

“The harm caused by Ms. Knutson was deep and significant. Not only did she violate the sacred trust between a patient and a nurse, but she compounded that by falsely accusing the patient of s*xual assault,” District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a statement.

The court sentenced Knutson to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision. Authorities emphasized that the case highlights the seriousness of professional misconduct and false allegations within the justice and healthcare systems.

