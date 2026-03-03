Guadalajara, Mexico, March 3: Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) known as "El Mencho," was buried in a golden coffin on Monday following his death in a high-stakes military operation. The funeral, held in a suburb of Guadalajara, took place under heavy military guard and followed a week of extreme retaliatory violence that left over 70 people dead across 20 Mexican states. The burial of the country’s most-wanted man marks the end of a decades-long pursuit by both Mexican and U.S. authorities.

An Elaborate and Heavily Guarded Send-Off

The funeral procession took place at the Recinto de la Paz cemetery in Zapopan. Despite the sunny weather, many mourners carried black umbrellas to shield the golden casket from public view and aerial surveillance. A traditional banda group provided music for the service, playing narcocorridos—ballads that often celebrate the lives of cartel figures. El Mencho Dead: How the CJNG Leader’s Death Disrupts the Mexico-China Drug Trade in Indian Waters.

Floral tributes were a central feature of the event, with local reports indicating that five trucks were required to transport the arrangements to the gravesite. Among the displays was a large floral tribute shaped like a rooster, a reference to Oseguera Cervantes' nickname, "El Señor de los Gallos" (The Lord of the Roosters), earned from his well-known passion for cockfighting.

Details of the Military Operation

Oseguera Cervantes, 59, died on February 22 from gunshot wounds sustained during a gunfight with Mexican special forces. The operation targeted a mountain compound in Tapalpa, Jalisco, and was reportedly supported by U.S. intelligence. According to his death certificate, the cartel leader suffered fatal wounds to his chest, abdomen, and legs. El Mencho Killed: Flights Cancelled Amid Violence After Killing of Leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel; US Directs Citizens to Shelter in Place.

He was initially wounded at the scene and died while being transported via helicopter to Mexico City. Following a forensic autopsy to confirm his identity through genetic testing, federal authorities released the body to his family on Saturday.

Widespread Retaliation and Security Concerns

The death of "El Mencho" triggered an immediate and violent response from the CJNG. Cartel members established roughly 250 road blockades using hijacked and burning vehicles, effectively paralyzing major transit routes. The wave of violence resulted in the deaths of at least 25 National Guard members and dozens of others.

The timing of the unrest has caused significant concern for international observers, as Guadalajara is scheduled to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Business owners and local officials have expressed fears that the instability could impact tourism and safety preparations for the upcoming global tournament.

The Legacy of the CJNG

Under the leadership of Oseguera Cervantes, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel grew from a local gang into one of the world's most powerful and violent criminal organizations. Known for its paramilitary tactics and its dominance in the fentanyl and methamphetamine trade, the CJNG had become the primary rival to the Sinaloa Cartel.

While the Mexican government has hailed the operation as a major victory, security experts warn that the "kingpin strategy"—the removal of a top leader—often leads to internal power struggles and increased regional violence as sub-factions compete for control.

