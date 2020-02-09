Senior Indian Cricket Team Enjoys IND vs BAN ICC U19 CWC 2020 Final Match, View Photo

Senior Indian Team Enjoy IND U19 vs BAN U19 Final (Photo Credits: Twitter/ BCCI)

Indian cricket team might be busy in preparing for the 3rd ODI against New Zealand but they still took the time out to see India U19’s performance against Bangladesh in the finals of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared the snap of the senior Indian team enjoying the high-voltage clash. In the candid picture, one can see many Indian players along with head-coach watching the match and they must be hoping for the victory of the Priyam-Garg led side. Well, now, the onus is on the shoulders of the youngsters to rise to the expectation and clinch the game for his side. India vs Bangladesh Live Score ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Final.

Many players in the current Indian team like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and even skipper Virat Kohli have played the Under-19 World Cup and must be knowing about the pressure of the high-voltage game. Moreover, opener Prithvi Shaw even led India to the title in the previous edition of the tournament and will be hoping that his title will get defended. Well, going by their previous performances in the gala tournament, it seems like the wishes of the Indian team will certainly be fulfilled. In fact, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi have performed consistently in the tournament and will to get drafted in the senior side soon.

View Picture:

Speaking of India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision seemed spot-on as opener Divyansh Saxena fell early to Avishek Das for just two runs. Nevertheless, Yashasvi Jaiswal joint forces with Tilak Varma and the two helped India cross the 100-run mark. Well, the batting side will now eye to put the foot on the paddle to guide their side to a match-winning total.