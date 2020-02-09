IND 4/0 in 3 Overs

Finally after two back to back maidens, India are off the mark. Three singles and a wide in this Shoriful Islam's over. Watchful start this from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena. Tanzim Hasan Sakib with the second over. He is also fired up and had some words with Divyansh Saxena. Sakib starts with a maiden as well. Good start this from Bangladesh pacers. Shoriful Islam starts proceedings for Bangladesh. He is charged up and had some words with Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Divyansh Saxena is Jaiswal's opening partner. Meanwhile, Shoriful starts with a maiden over. India U19 (Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh. Bangladesh U19 Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. TOSS: Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Final Live Score Updates: It is time for the epic clash in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World 2020. The defending champions India will take on Bangladesh, who qualified for the finals for the first time, in the summit clash of U19 CWC 2020. Stay on this page as we bring you the live score updates from India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup final. The Priyam Garg-led India start as strong favourites to lift the U19 World Cup. However, Bangladesh will be keen to create history. India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND U19 vs BAN U19 CWC Final on TV.

The Boys in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament thus far, and in their recent outing against traditional-rivals Pakistan, India emerged victorious by ten wickets to qualify for the final. Left-handed opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed an unbeaten century to guide his side to victory.

Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi have been some of the star performers for India this World Cup, and the management will be hoping that these players dazzle in the finals as well. India have won four U19 Cricket World Cups with Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw having won the title previously. Priyam Garg will love to be the fifth Indian captain to lift the U19 trophy.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated New Zealand to make it to the final. They too are undefeated in the U19 CWC 2020 with one of their match against Pakistan being washed out. Bangladesh U19 side has played some good cricket recently and will be looking to cause an upset in the final.