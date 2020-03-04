Shafali Verma Tops Latest ICC Women T20I Batting Rankings After Splendid Performances in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Shafali Verma (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

Courtesy some jaw-dropping performances in recent times, India’s swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma has been awarded the top spot in the latest ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings. In the latest rankings of the shortest International format, the teenage sensation has piped New Zealand's Suzie Bates to go at the top position with 761 rating points. In the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the teenage sensation has given good starts to India regularly and played a crucial role in guiding the Women’s in Blue to the semis. Well, Verma will certainly ecstatic with her progress in the ICC rankings and will aim to enhance her performance even further. Brett Lee Lauds Young Shafali Verma, Backs India to Reach Maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final.

So far in the showpiece tournament in Australia, the right-handed batswoman has scored 161 runs in four innings with a sensational strike rate of 161. The 16-year old has also bagged two 'Player of the Match' awards and is also a front runner for the 'Player of the tournament title'. Regarded as the female version of Virender Sehwag, Verma likes to go after the bowlers from the outset and has dismantled many potent bowling line-ups in her short but effective career.

New No. 1 Player:

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨 Youngsters at the top of the world! New No.1 on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Rankings following the #T20WorldCup group stage! Batting ▶️ Shafali Verma 🇮🇳 Bowling ▶️ Sophie Ecclestone 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KU4pAjKIxr — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2020

The maverick will next be seen in the India vs England clash in the first semi-final of the tournament at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has been unbeaten in the tournament till yet and will enter into the knock-out games with great confidence. Other than Verma, the spin-duo of Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav have also delivered consistently and will aim to guide India to their maiden title.