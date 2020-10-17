Haryana-born all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed makes his much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The southpaw is known for his accurate bowling in the middle overs, and his big-hitting prowess in the end overs makes him an even more significant asset. Unlike other prominent Indian spinners, Ahmed is not someone who turns a bowl long way but instead relies on his variations to torment the batsmen. With IPL 2020 taking place in UAE, the youngster has an excellent opportunity to make a mark, and he must grab it with both hands. RR vs RCB Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The southpaw represents Bengal in the domestic circuit, and his growth over the years has been impressive. He got his maiden First-Class cap in December 2017 on the back of some sensational performances in junior-level cricket. Apart from making a mark with his left-arm spins, Ahmed has also delivered consistently with the bat and didn’t take long in becoming a vital cog of Bengal team in all formats. With the presence of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa in RCB camp, this should be a great learning curve for Ahmed. Meanwhile, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about the RCB debutant.

Shahbaz Ahmed Quick Facts & Records:

Shahbaz Ahmed was born on December 12, 1994, in Mawat, Haryana. Ahmed represents the Bengal team in the FC and List-A cricket. RCB bought the all-rounder for INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2020 auctions. In the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season, the southpaw scored 509 runs and scalped 35 wickets. He also played a crucial role in guiding Bengal to the finals in Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first. RCB, who are third in the points table, must take the field with a lot of confidence. Notably, they registered a convincing eight-wicket triumph when they met RR earlier this season. On the other hand, RR must clinch a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).