RR vs RCB Live core Updates: Rajasthan Royals play Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 knowing they must start winning consistently to stay alive for an IPL 2020 playoffs berth. Steve Smith’s side are second from bottom in the points table and have won only three from eight games. They are on six points and need at least another eight more points to be a contender for the final four. Their opponents RCB are third in the standings and have 10 points after eight matches. Virat Kohli’s side are among the favourites to make the final four after three seasons. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and score updates for the RR vs RCB match. RR vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 33.

Kohli though will hope his team forget the loss against Kings XI Punjab in their previous fixture where a series of strange decisions led to a defeat after two successive wins. RCB are on 10 points and are aiming to complete a double over the Rajasthan Royals after beating them quite comprehensively earlier this month in IPL 2020. Like Saturday, that too was a day game but in Abu Dhabi. This encounter will be played at the Dubai stadium where they have won three and lost two of the five games they played at this venue. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at this same venue in a day game last week but have also suffered a 13-run defeat in an evening match, three nights ago. Last time they played RCB in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals had lost their top three inside the powerplay. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith have each struggled for consistency this season. Buttler played one big innings in the defeat to Mumbai Indians while Stokes looks to be gaining form with every match and Smith has just tapered off after a great start and two consecutive fifty-plus scores.

The balance of both teams have also had a great effect on their results this season. While RR have chopped and changed their playing XI and batting order in every game, RCB have found their perfect 11 early into the tournament and have won regularly. The defeat to Punjab shouldn’t call for a change or be a concern for Kohli’s side. Rajasthan Royals, on the other, will hope to find form, consistency and a win.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Mahipal Lomror, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.