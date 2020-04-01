Shahid Afridi Holds Ration Drive for Minorities in Pakistan, Urges Everyone to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

File image of Shahid Afridi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus is on an escalation mode with each passing day. The people have been asked to stay indoors and this has obviously increased problems for the common man. Now, Shahid Afridi has been helping the minorities in Karachi by providing them with ration. The Pakistani all-rounder has been raising funds and has even delivered essential supplies to over 2,000 families. He took to social media and informed about netizens about the generous deeds. In the tweet, Afridi also urged people to stay indoors. Amid the crisis hitting all over the world, many sporting icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli and others have donated for the cause. Shahid Afridi Distributes Disinfectant Material, Food Among Needy; Spreads Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus in Pakistan.

Through his foundation, Afridi has started Donate Karo Na campaign where he has been asking his fellow cricketers to donate. Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have applauded his work and has urged the fellow cricketers to donate for the cause. In return, Afridi thanked the two Indian cricketers for supporting his cause. Check out the pictures below:

Day 10 @SAFoundationN ration drive supporting struggling minorities in this #Covid19 pandemic. Ration was distributed amongst the Hindu & Christian communities in Karachi. Truly ensuring #HopeNotOut for all! Urging everyone #Stayhometosavelives & #DonateKaroNa to the cause! pic.twitter.com/ljjvSzfDX4 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Shahid Afridi has received praises for his work from people like Shoaib Akhtar, Mahira Khan, Armeena Khan. Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh who supported Afridi's initiative also received a severe backlash on social media. In these times, it's important to be together," Yuvraj said in a video he posted on social media while urging support to Shahid Afridi Foundation.