Shikhar Dhawan Becomes ‘Daddy Cool’ for Son Zorovar in His Latest Instagram Video

Shikhar Dhawan Becomes ‘Daddy Cool’ (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Being in quarantine amid the COVID-19 lockdown might be a tough job for many people. However, India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is surely enjoying a gala time with his family and one can visit his social-media pages to check the fact. ‘Gabbar’ is often sharing his daily-life fun activities with his fans and is getting a lot of love too. In his latest Instagram video, the southpaw and his son Zoravar can be seen grooving to a song ‘Daddy Cool’ from 1996 film Chaahat. The two have dressed up in a unique attire and their activity will certainly give the fans father-son goals. Shikhar Dhawan Fine-Tunes His Musical Skills Amid Nationwide Lockdown (Watch Video).

“Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one,” read the caption of the video shared by the 34-year old on the micro-blogging website. On many previous occasions too, the Dhawan family was seen shaking their legs on hit Bollywood tracks. Not very long ago, the star opener also shared a video in which he and his wife Ayesha were seen recreating the ‘Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam’ from 1970 film Humjoli. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the video shared by Dhawan with his little prince.

Dhawan’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he would open for Delhi Capitals (DC). However, with the COVID-19 lockdown in India getting further extended till May 3, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action on the T20 extravaganza.