Shikhar Dhawan and Wife Ayesha Recreate Famous Bollywood Song 'Dhal Gaya Din' from 1970 Movie Humjoli During Self-Quarantine (Watch Video)

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan might not be able to showcase his on-field blitzes. However, the southpaw certainly has other ways to entertain his fans. In his latest post on Instagram, the star batsman and his wife Ayesha Dhawan can be seen recreating popular Bollywood song ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam from 1970 movie 'Humjoli' .’ To get into the mood, the two lovebirds also got into the vintage attire which Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar wore during the course of that song. Shikhar Dhawan Urges Citizens to Donate Towards Prime Minister Relief Fund in Fight Against COVID-19.

“Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai,” read the caption of the video clip. Replicating a scene of that song, the two were seen playing table tennis inside their home. Well, Shikhar and Ayesha are making the most of their time in quarantine and are also inspiring their fans to stay at home during this time of quarantine and enjoy with their love ones.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai 😉😜😘 @aesha.dhawan5 #JeetendraJi A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Apr 2, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

This was, however, not the very first time when Dhawan entertained his fans with his off-field antics. The 34-year old has been quite active on social media and is often sharing his fun activities with his fans.

Dhawan was last seen in action during India vs Australia ODI series in January where he hurt his shoulders in the third match which forced him to miss the whole New Zealand tour. The veteran’s next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed at least till April 15 and according to several reports, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.