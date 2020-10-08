Winning four of their first five games, Delhi Capitals have made a staggering start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign and are on the right way to lift their maiden title. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has given Delhi good sides consistently, and his performances are likely to get better as the tournament progresses. Recently, the left-handed batsman took to Instagram and heaped praises on DC head coach Ricky Ponting. Sharing a candid picture with the former Australian captain, Dhawan wrote: “Always encouraging and helpful.” Well, it’s quite evident that Dhawan is pleased with Ponting’s mentorship and is determined to make a mark in the tournament. RR vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23.

Under Ponting’s guidance, Mumbai Indians lifted the title in 2015, and the Aussie star is eyeing to guide Delhi to the glory as well. Ponting is one of those coaches who like to get involved in the game. Before Dhawan, the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ishant Sharma have also lauded Ponting’s contribution in their performance. Meanwhile, let’s look at the left-handed batsman’s post. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Always encouraging and helpful! 🤜🤛 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Oct 8, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

Shikhar Dhawan’s next assignment will get underway when Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 8. Shreyas Iyer and Co will indeed take the field as favourites owing to their recent performances, but they can’t afford to take the Men in Pink likely.

The Steve Smith-led side registered two emphatic victories in Sharjah, and as they are back in their fortress, they’ll again like to get another win under their belt. Hence, it will be interesting to see if DC will extend their dominance or Royals will make a comeback.

