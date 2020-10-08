The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be pitting their wits against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The two teams have had quite a contrasting fortune when it comes to their previous results. Rajasthan had lost against the Mumbai Indians by 15 runs whereas, the Delhi Capitals have been on a winning streak and are placed on number two of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand is placed on number seven of the points table. In this article, we shall bring to you the seven things you need to know about the interesting fixture. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs DC IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head

The two teams have had quite a healthy head-to-head record as they have met 20 times so far in the history of IPL. 11 goals are won by the Jaipur-based franchise. The remaining games have ended up with Delhi Capitals having the last laugh.

RR vs DC Key Players

For the Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer would be the key players. Whereas for Delhi CapitalsPrithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer could stand out for the team.

RR vs DC Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs Shikhar Dhawan will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Kagiso Rabada vs Steve Smith could be another battle within the main contest.

RR vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 22 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah will host the IPL 2020 match 23 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

RR vs DC Match Timings

The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match 23 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

RR vs DC Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RR vs DC Likely Playing XIs

RR Probable Playing 11: Sanju Samson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Steven Smith (c), Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

DC Probable Playing 11: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sandeep Lamichhane, Colin Ingram, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

