Former India national cricket team star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has made a surprising revelation in his autobiography "The One: Cricket, My Life and More". In the book, Shikhar Dhawan shared a personal story from his playing days, back in 2006, during an India A tour to Australia. Shikhar Dhawan mentioned about falling in love with a girl, he referred to as "Ellen" (not her real name), and even taking her to a room he shared with one of his teammates back then, who happens to be none other than the legendary Rohit Sharma.

As Shikhar Dhawan mentioned in his autobiography about Ellen, he wrote, "She was very beautiful, and suddenly I was in love again! I thought to myself, 'She is the one for me, and I am going to marry her". Dhawan admitted that deeply in love, he went on spending more time with her. Shikhar Dhawan revealed that after every game of the tour, he used to meet "Ellen", and he soon started "smuggling her" into the hotel room he shared with the future Team India captain Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan also disclosed that Rohit Sharma would complain about him getting into the room with the girl, in Hindi, saying "''Will you let me sleep?'".

Shikhar Dhawan also opened up on what happened soon after. The former Team India cricketer headed out with “Ellen” for dinner, and then the news of her presence, as per Shikhar Dhawan "spread like wildfire throughout the entire squad". Shikhar Dhawan also wrote, "A senior national selector, who was on tour with us, spotted us walking in the lobby with our hands linked". Shikhar Dhawan also shared that he feels that had he performed on the Australia tour, his entry to the senior Indian cricket team would have been earlier.

