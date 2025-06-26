India national cricket team batter Prithvi Shaw, who recently granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to play for another domestic side, has hilariously compared himself with Jethalal's character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. During an interview with Dainik Jagran, Prithvi Shaw was asked if controversy comes to him or if he creates one. In response, the opening batter said, “Nothing like this has happened for a long time, but one thing I would like to say is that controversies catch me. I am Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” For those unversed, Jethalal is a popular TV character from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. In the show, Jethalal often finds himself in some or other controversy. The character is being played by Dilip Joshi. Prithvi Shaw Granted NOC To Leave Mumbai, Set To Play for New Team in Upcoming Domestic Season.

Prithvi Shaw’s Hilarious Take on Controversies

Prithvi Shaw said, "I'm like Jethalal from Tarak Mehta. Controversies chase me without doing anything". (Abhishek Tripathi). pic.twitter.com/5qaV9Uic60 — Manmohan (@GarhManmohan) June 26, 2025

