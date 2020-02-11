Shikhar Dhawan’s Latest Prank With Wife Ayesha and Son Zoravar Will Make You Burst Into Laughter (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan’s Latest Prank (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan might be out action due to a shoulder injury but that doesn’t restrict him from having a great time off-field. In recent times, the southpaw has been quite active on social media and most often than not his posts will tickle your funny bones. Well, another display of Dhawan’s flamboyant nature and humour can be seen in his latest Instagram post. The 34-year old shared a video in which he can be seen scaring his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar. Well, the video was nothing but hilarious and one can certainly can’t control their laughter after watching Gabbar’s prank. Shikhar Dhawan’s ‘Shaitaani’ With Pet Dogs Will Make You Go ROFL (Watch Video).

“Gabbar se bachna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai (Escaping from Gabbar isn’t just difficult, it’s impossible)” read the caption of the video posted by the star cricketer. In the video, one can see him hiding behind a door from where he watches his wife and son coming. As soon as, the two come near Dhawan, he shouts out loud- scaring his two loved ones. Well, the Delhi-born cricketer is certainly giving major family goals and must be inspiring many of his fans too. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video posted by the opener.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Gabbar se bachna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai 🤣🙌 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Feb 11, 2020 at 12:31am PST

Meanwhile, Dhawan is recovering from an injury which he gained during third India vs Australia ODI match. In order to stop a ball, he dived full length and injured his shoulder in the process. He was ruled out of ongoing India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand and is expected to get back in action during the Indian Premier League 2020.