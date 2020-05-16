Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Moment When He Stormed Into Harbhajan Singh’s Hotel Room After Altercation During IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match

Harbhajan Singh and Shaoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Arms aloft in the air, a lion roar and a tight hug to the non-striker, Harbhajan Singh was celebrating that like he had won the World Cup for India expect that all those were directed towards Shoaib Akhtar with whom Harbhajan had got into an altercation an over earlier. In the over that followed, with three runs needed from two deliveries, Bhajji smoked Mohammad Amir for a monstrous six over midwicket to begin the celebrations having just led India to a thrilling win. But from Akhtar revealed recently, the altercation didn’t likely end on the pitch at least not on good terms. The former Pakistan pacer revealed that he had gone looking for the off-spinner in his hotel room for a fight. Shoaib Akhtar Denies ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ Incident With Virender Sehwag.

Akhtar, who conceded 57 runs and went wicket-less in 10 overs in that 2010 Asia Cup game in Sri Lanka, said he was furious with Harbhajan even after the match and had actually gone searching for the Indian into his hotel room hoping to pick up a fight. The argument started in 47th over of India’s innings after Harbhajan struck the Rawalpindi Express for a six over long-on in his only second delivery. Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun at Harbhajan Singh While Nominating Cricket Stars to Take 'Keep It Up' Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Watch Shoaib Akhtar Recall His Altercation With Harbhajan Singh and More

“I went looking for Harbhajan Singh in the hotel room to fight with him. He eats with us, roams around with us in Lahore, culture is similar to us, he is a Punjabi brother and yet he will misbehave with us?” Akhtar was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times in a video interview on Helo App. “I thought I will go and fight with him in the hotel room. He knew that Shoaib was coming. But I couldn’t find him. I calmed down the next day and he had also apologised.”

The argument between them continued even after Bhajji had struck the winning runs with the latter celebrating the win by looking towards long-on where Akhtar was fielding. His 11-ball 15 runs innings had guided India to a famous win over their arch-rivals.

When Harbhajan Singh Silenced Shoaib Akhtar and Pakistan

Harbhajan too had recalled the innings and revealed how Akhtar had threatened to beat him. “Shoaib once threatened me he would come to my room and beat me. I told him ‘come, let’s see who beats whom.’ I was really scared. He is a great hulk. He once bashed me and Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) inside a room. Since he was heavy, it was difficult to catch him,” Bhajji had said in the past.

But it looks like both have since come over the incident and are once again good friends. Harbhajan has always spoken about the fearsome bowler that Akhtar was and praised him for his achievements. Akhtar had even invited Harbhajan to his YouTube Show last year.