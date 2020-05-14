Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun at Harbhajan Singh While Nominating Cricket Stars to Take 'Keep It Up' Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With many major cricket activities around the world coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent players became more active on social media than usual in order to interact with their fans. Recently, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter account and initiated a 'Keep up challenge.' In the video, the southpaw can be seen bouncing his ball on the edge of his bat while pleading that he will step outside home till the lockdown opens. He also nominated some of his former teammates like Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. While doing that, however, he poked fun at Harbhajan Singh. Yuvraj Singh Joins Harbhajan Singh in Slamming Former India Coach Greg Chappell Over MS Dhoni Comments.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," read the caption of the video shared by Yuvi. At the end of the video, the 38-year-old said that the task will be easy for Tendulkar. It might be for Rohit also. However, it will now be so easy for off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

View Post:

In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak pic.twitter.com/20OmrHt9zv — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 14, 2020

Yuvraj might have said this because Tendulkar and Rohit are known for their batting prowess. On the other hand, Harbhajan, who is a handy batsman lower down the order, is majorly known for his bowling capabilities.

Harbhajan and Yuvraj have played a lot of cricket together and are also known to share a great bond. Not long ago, the two stars joint forces while taking a dig a former Indian coach who recently claimed that he groomed former Indian captain MS Dhoni's finishing skills.