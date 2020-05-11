Shoaib Akhtar Denies ‘Baap Baap Hota Hai’ Incident With Virender Sehwag, Also Reveals He had Gone to Hit Harbhajan Singh in Hotel Room (Watch Video)

Shoaib Akhtar and Virender Sehwag (Photo Credits: Getty)

India and Pakistan have always had some interesting incidents which have always been talked about by the players of both sides. Now this one particular incident where Virender Sehwag had said, “Baap baap hota hai,” to the Rawalpindi Express after the bowler urged him to play the hook shot. However, the Pakistani pacer has said that nothing of that sort has happened between the two and instead revealed that he had gone after Harbhajan Singh after the Indian spinner misbehaved with him. The Pakistani pacer had gone to the hotel room looking out for Bhajji but he was nowhere to be found. Shoaib Akhtar Proposes India vs Pakistan ODI Series to Raise Funds for Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shoaib Akhtar spoke about these incidents when he had come live on an app during an interview. While speaking about the incident, Akhtar said, “Do you think that I would have spared anyone had I been spoken to in this manner?” The pacer further said that he had confronted Sehwag in front of Gautam Gambhir about the same and the Indian cricketer denied any such statement. You can check out the video of Sehwag making such a statement below:

Now here’s what Shoaib had to say

While speaking about the tiff with Bhajji he said that the Indian spinner was so scared that he was nowhere to be found. "Somewhere down the line Harbhajan knew that I will surely go and hit him and thus disappeared from the hotel," said the Rawalpindi Express. Bhajji appeared in front of Akhtar the next day and the Turbantor even apologised for his alleged misbehaviour and both moved on.