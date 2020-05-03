Shreyas Iyer Sharpens His Fielding Skills With Family’s Help Amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credits: Instagram/Shreyas Iyer)

The coronavirus pandemic had brought the entire sporting world to a halt as several competitions are being either cancelled or suspended until further notice. People have been advised to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the virus. While remaining in quarantine, sports stars are coming up with unusual training techniques to keep themselves fit and to stay on top of their game. And Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is no different as he has come up with a unique routine.

The explosive batsman recently posted a video on his Instagram account in which he had come up with a strange drill to hone his fielding skills while staying at home during the lockdown. The star player needed some help from his family members in this drill as he tried to keep himself up to his usual standards.

‘Fielding practice is everywhere you look’ the 25-year-old captioned his video, where he could be seen diving on the ground to catch and egg, stopping chairs slid towards him and getting smacked in the face while trying to catch the clothes with a single hand.

'Fielding practice is everywhere you look'

Speaking of Shreyas Iyer, in his last few outings for the national side, the 25-year-old has impressed many and has now become one of the most important members in the Indian team. In an ideal world, Iyer would have captained Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 right now, but the competition has been suspended till a further date is announced.