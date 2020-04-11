Shreyas Iyer Plays Rock Paper Scissors With His ‘Twin’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer With His 'Twin' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the sporting action coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. However, India’s rising batting sensation Shreyas Iyer certainly has other ways to grab the attention of his fans. Just like many other athletes around the world, the right-handed batsman also became more active on social media after the lockdown and is constantly entertaining his fans by posting intriguing videos. In his latest off-field antics, the Mumbai-born batsman can be seen playing ‘rock paper scissors’ in front of a mirror. Shreyas Iyer Would Middle the Ball Even at the Age of 4, Says Dad Santosh.

In the first-three rounds, Iyer and his mirror image made same signs and it looked like a regular video. In the fourth round, however, Iyer made rock sign while his mirror image went for paper. “Did you guys know I have a twin,” read the caption of the video shared by the explosive batsman on the micro-blogging website. Well, it was an edited video and thus, Iyer doesn’t have a twin. Nevertheless, fans were thoroughly entertained by Iyer’s trick and filled the comments section with hilarious messages. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Did you guys know I have a twin 🤪🤪 A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) on Apr 10, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

This was, however, not the very first time when the Delhi Capitals-captain shared a magic trick with his fans. A few days back, the 25-year old showcased a card trick with his sister and fans were impressed in that occasion too. Well, many cricket fans and pundits do hail Iyer as a future of Indian cricket. However, the batsman certainly has many more talents in his armoury.

Meanwhile, Iyer has been enjoying a sensational run in international cricket as he played several stellar knocks in recent times and it seems like, he has finally ended India’s search for a number four batsman in white-ball cricket. His next assignment is scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Delhi Capitals. However, according to many reports, the gala T20 tournament is also set to get called off amid the global health scare.