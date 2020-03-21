Shreyas Iyer Turns On Wizard Mode, Entertain Fans With Magic Trick in Time of Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video)

Shreyas Iyer Turns On Wizard Mode (Photo Credit: Twitter/ BCCI)

In recent times, Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent batsmen in limited-overs cricket and his numbers are also sensational. Many also believe that, the right-handed batsman has also ended India's number four conundrum and it seems like Iyer will serve at that position for quite a long time. However, fans are not being able to see Iyer in action amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, Iyer doesn't really need to be on the field to entertain his fans. In a video released by the official Twitter handle of BCCI, the Mumbai-born batsman unleashed his wizard mode and performed a magic trick with his sister Natasha. It was card-trick where the batsman found out his sister's cards without seeing it. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya Share Fun Activity on Instagram.

“Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ,” read the caption of the video shared by the apex cricket body on the micro-blogging website. Iyer termed his magic a gun trick where he asks his sister to choose a card from a pack and with seeing it, he picks out the exact same card. Before this, fans have also witnessed Iyer's dancing and skills. However, this ability of the Delhi Capitals captain was certainly hidden till now.

Watch Video:

Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors 😉👌🎩 Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia 😎 pic.twitter.com/wqusOQm68D — BCCI (@BCCI) March 21, 2020

With the COVID-19 infection spreading rapidly across the globe, people are being asked to stay at home as much as possible. Along with Iyer, many other cricketers like skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have urged people to stay at home in order to stop the epidemic threat.

Even the prime minister of the nation, Narendra Modi has also announced an initiative called 'Janta Curfew' in which people are asked to stay at home on March 22 (Sunday) from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M.