Simple Things Often Hardest to Do: Sachin Tendulkar Urges People to Stay Indoors

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

New Delhi, March 25: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged the countrymen to stay at home as "this simple task can save millions of lives" during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

India has been put under lockdown from Tuesday midnight for the next 21 days as the authorities try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected over 500 people in the country so far and has claimed over 10 lives.

"Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked us to stay home, stay safe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let's all unite in this war against COVID-19," Tendulkar tweeted.

Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon‘ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let’s all unite in this war against #COVID19. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 24, 2020

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister said the lockdown was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

"With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern," he said as the health of the Indian citizens is currently his priority.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also urged people to be sensible and stay indoors.

In a 45-second video posted on his Twitter handle, Ganguly said: "To my fellow countrymen, to the citizens around the world, these are very testing times in our lives but we will fight it. Listen to what every state government says, listen to what every health department says. Listen to the directives of the central government as they say staying at home is important. Be safe and be isolated."

"Most importantly, be sensible. Don't try out things believing that nothing is going to happen to you.

"Be within the closed doors. I know it's tough but that's the only solution. Good will happen, we will fight with this and we will get over this," he added.

Welcoming the move, India skipper Virat Kohli requested countrymen to "stay at home" for next 21 days as "social distancing is the only cure" available with us which can stop novel coronavirus from spreading.

"As our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. Social distancing is the only cure for COVID-19", Kohli tweeted.