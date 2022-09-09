It was a sensational performance from Sri Lanka as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final Super 4 encounter. Bowlers led by Wanindu Hasaranga and Payhum Nissanka's sensational knock took them to their fourth consecutive win in the competition.
Pathum Nissanka has played a sensational knock as despite losing partners at the other end, he held firm and scored a sensational half-century and has taken his team to the cusp of a win.
The wicket might have come too late for Pakistan but Usman Qadir gets his first of the game as he dismisses Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
After losing wickets in the powerplay, Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are building a crucial partnership. With the target not too big, the duo can take their time to build a solid foundation.
Haris Rauf hets his second wicket of the game as he dismisses Dananjaya de Silva. Sri Lanka were finding their groove but this wicket will out the pressure back on them.
Pakistan bowlers have started this game in sensational fashion as they have picked up a second wicket in as many overs, Haris Rauf comes up with the goods as he dismisses Danushka Gunathilaka
Mohammad Hasnain gives Pakistan exactly the start they wanted in order to be able to defend a low score. The pacer dismissed Kusal Mendis for a golden duck.
Sri Lanka will be pleased with their efforts as after a poor start, they have managed to restrict Pakistan to a sub-par score. Babar Azam's men will need to be at their best of they are to get over the line and register a win.
Sri Lanka, led by their spinners have dominated the second half of this innings as Pakistan batters have struggled to stitch together a partnership.
Pakistan's middle order has crumbled once again and this time it is Wanindu Hasaranga that does the damage. The Sri Lankan spinner dismissed Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed in consecutive deliveries.
Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 stage game of the Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 09, 2022 (Friday) before the teams face off in the finals.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan have booked their place in the Asia Cup 2022 finals after winning their opening two games of the Super 4 stage. They now face each other to determine the top team in the table of this phase as the winners are set to finish first.
Pakistan defeated India and Afghanistan in their Super 4 matches to book their place in the finals while Sri Lanka also got the better of the same opponents to secure their spot in the summit clash.
The teams have met each other 21 times in T20Is and Pakistan have the better head-to-head record with 13 wins to their name while Sri Lanka have secured eight victories. Their previous meeting in the Asia Cup saw the Men in Green register a six-wicket win.