Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 stage game of the Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 09, 2022 (Friday) before the teams face off in the finals. So we bring you the PAK vs SL live scorecard along with commentary of the Asia Cup 2022 encounter.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have booked their place in the Asia Cup 2022 finals after winning their opening two games of the Super 4 stage. They now face each other to determine the top team in the table of this phase as the winners are set to finish first.

Pakistan defeated India and Afghanistan in their Super 4 matches to book their place in the finals while Sri Lanka also got the better of the same opponents to secure their spot in the summit clash.

The teams have met each other 21 times in T20Is and Pakistan have the better head-to-head record with 13 wins to their name while Sri Lanka have secured eight victories. Their previous meeting in the Asia Cup saw the Men in Green register a six-wicket win.