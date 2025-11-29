Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Host Pakistan national cricket team will take on the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series 2025 on November 29. Once again, it will be the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi that will host the PAK vs SL match in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Final, and it will start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). SLC Add Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Tri-Series.

Sri Lanka managed to clinch the final league match to book a place in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 by beating the hosts by nine wickets and moving ahead of Zimbabwe in the points table. Pakistan were already secured of a place in the T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final with six points, while the toss-up was between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

PAK vs SL T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final Date Saturday, November 29 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming or Telecast in India

When is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team and Sri Lanka National Cricket Team take on each other in the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final is set to be played on Saturday, November 29. The PAK vs SL T20I Tri-Series Final is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and it will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the PAK vs SL 2025 T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SL T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final?

Just like the PAK vs SL live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SL T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final live streaming available as well. Fans in India, thus, will not be able to watch PAK vs SL 2025, but can follow live score updates on the official social media handles of both teams. Fans have an unofficial source to watch PAK vs SL T20I Tri-Series 2025 Final live streaming and can do so on the Sports TV YouTube channel for free.

