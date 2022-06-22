Indian women's cricket team (IND W) landed in Sri Lanka recently for three ODI and as many T20I match series against Sri Lanka Women. The tour will kick off with a T20I series, and the first encounter between SL W and IND W will take place on June 23, 2022 (Thursday) in Dambulla at 02:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI of SL W vs IND W. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND-W vs SL-W Fixtures, Live Streaming, Telecast, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of Sri Lanka.

The newly recruited skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, took over the leadership after legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement. This will be Kaur's first stint as a full-term captain, giving way to a new era of Indian Women cricket to follow. As for, Sri Lanka Women team, Chamari Athapaththu has been announced to lead in both the series, T20I and ODI.

SL W vs IND W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IND W), Anushka Sanjeewani (SL W) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

SL W vs IND W , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Shafali Verma (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Hasini Perera (SL W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL W vs IND W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL W) could be our all-rounders.

SL W vs IND W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL W) could form the bowling attack.

SL W vs IND W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IND W),Anushka Sanjeewani (SL W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Shafali Verma (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Hasini Perera (SL W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL W).

Chamari Athapaththu (SL W) could be named as the captain of your SL W vs IND W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Harmanpreet Kaur (IND W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

