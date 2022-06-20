The Indian women's team would be ushering in a new era when a Harmanpreet Kaur-led side take on Sri Lanka in a T20I and ODI series, starting 23 June. After the retirement of influential skipper Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur was given the reins of the ODI series and she would too look forward to having a great start in her first assignment as India's full-time limited-overs skipper. Possessing a group of exciting talents, the Indian team would be out to prove a point and establish themselves as a dominant force in world cricket once again, after a group-stage exit at the World Cup. Meanwhile, you can download the schedule of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women series in PDF format here where all details about the venue and match timings (in IST) of all games are given. SL-W vs IND-W: Sri Lanka Announce 19-member Squad for White-ball Series Against India

The ODI series, which would be played after the T20Is, would also be India's first of the current ICC Women's Championship cycle. Sri Lanka on the other hand too, would have a statement to make after they ended last in the previous ICC Women's Championship cycle. They are entering this series on the back of a loss to Pakistan at home.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Full Schedule 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 23 1st T20I 2:00 pm Dambulla June 25 2nd T20I 2:00 pm Dambulla June 27 3rd T20I 2:00 pm Dambulla July 1 1st ODI 10:00 am Pallekele July 4 2nd ODI 10:00 am Pallekele July 7 3rd ODI 10:00 am Pallekele

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Broadcast and Live Streaming Online Details

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming partner announced yet for this tour. As soon as it is updated, we would let you know. Fans can anyway follow regular updates of both teams on their social media handles.

