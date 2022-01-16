BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reacted to Virat Kohli stepping down from India's Test captaincy. Ganguly took to social media and lauded Kohli for taking the Indian Test team to greater heights. Also in the tweet, the BCCI President mentioned that Kohli's decision to quit captaincy was personal and they respect his decision. Virat Kohli stepped down as a captain on Saturday after the Indian team lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa. Many cricketers including KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Azharuddin and others took to social media and lauded him. Virat Kohli Resigns As Team India's Test Captain, Says 'Have Done the Job with Absolute Honesty'.

Virat Kohli made an announcement about quitting captaincy on social media. He posted a note on social media and said that he has done his job with the utmost honesty. Furthermore. he thanked the BCCI for giving him an opportunity and also his teammates for their support throughout these years. Kohli also mentioned the name of former Indian coach Ravi Shastri. Now, let's have a look at the note by Sourav Ganguly.

Tweet by BCCI President:

Under Virats leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli led the Indian team for seven years and has been been the most successful Test skipper. Under Kohli, India played 68 matches and won 40 out. The right-handed batsman is also fourth on the list of most wins as a Test captain behind former South Africa captain Graeme Smith (53), former Australian captains Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh.

