Virat Kohli has stepped down as India's Test captain following 1-2 loss against South Africa. Kohli took to Twitter and posted a statement in which he thanked BCCI for the opportunity. Kohli also thanked former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former captain MS Dhoni for their support.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)