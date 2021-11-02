On a high after registering two consecutive wins, South Africa would be aiming to get closer to semi-final qualification when they take on a depleted Bangladesh side in a Group 1 clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. South Africa began the competition on a poor note, losing to Australia but bounced back to win two wins--against West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively and now, they would be heading into the Bangladesh clash with a lot of confidence. A win would help their chances of qualifying for the semifinals massively as they are currently placed second on the Group 1 points table and have a superior net run-rate than Australia. Eoin Morgan Surpasses MS Dhoni and Asghar Afghan To Become Most Successful Captain in T20Is, Achieves Feat During ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match Against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh meanwhile would be without their star player Shakib Al Hasan, who has been their best with both bat and ball in the competition so far. Without him in the ranks, it might just be more difficult for Bangladesh to get their first win of the competition. But, it can also provide room and opportunity for the others to step up and perform in the absence of the stalwart.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Bangladesh clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to South Africa vs Bangladesh match online.

