England’s tour of South Africa 2020 has been cancelled after two members from England’s camp reportedly tested COVID-19 positive. Cricket boards of both nations in a joint statement announced the decision to abandon the tour on December 7, 2020 (Monday). According to reports, players and support staff of the England team were tested on Saturday and two members returned positive results leading to the cancellation of the second SA vs ENG ODI match which was supposed to be played on Monday. South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Postponed After Two Hotel Staff Test COVID-19 Positive.

“England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s ODI Series,” the ECB said in a statement. “The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams. The ECB and CSA will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men’s Super League, can take place in the future.” Pakistan Cricket Team Members Set to Leave Isolation Following Negative COVID-19 Tests, to Practice for T20I Series Against New Zealand.

England Tour of South Africa Called-off

The ECB and CSA have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current men’s ODI Series. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2020

According to reports, one South Africa player and two hotel staff tested positive while two members from England’s touring party also returned positive results following reported breaches in the team’s bio-secure hotel. The first ODI had to be called after the positive result in the South Africa camp while reported positive results among England’s visiting members led to the abandonment of the second match before the tour was called off.

The decision to abandon the tour will come as a massive blow to Cricket South Africa in their attempts to host cricket matches in the aftermath of the pandemic. They are set to take a massive hit to their finances while the cancellation of the England tour after repeated breaches of COVID-19 protocols also casts doubts on their ability to host future tours with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia due to visit the country in the coming months.

