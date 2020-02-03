South Africa vs England ODIs 2020, Key Players: Eoin Morgan, Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in SA vs ENG Five-Match Series

Eoin Morgan, Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After the four-match Test series, South Africa and England face-off in the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The series opener takes place at Cape Town on February 04. England won the Test series 3-1 after they were 0-1 down. And now the visitors will be looking to extend their domination over the hosts in the ODIs as well. England are World Champions and would look to play that way. South Africa, on the other hand, are in a rebuilding phase in ODIs and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has been appointed as the new captain. South Africa vs England Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of SA vs ENG ODI Series 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five Matches Between Two Sides.

The South African squad also features five uncapped players- Lutho Sipamla, Janneman Malan, Bjorn Fortuin, Kyle Verreynne and Sisanda Magala. The series will be England and South Africa’s first assignment in ODIs since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at key players to watch out for in the series.

Eoin Morgan: The England captain has over 7,000 runs in ODIs and is excellent middle-order batsman. Morgan has the ability to hold an end and also accelerate when needed. The left-hander often provides his side with the impetus needed towards the end. South Africa vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI.

Jason Roy: The right-handed opening batsman is known for his aggressive stroke-making. In the warm-up match up leading to the ODI series, Roy smashed a century, and that shows he is in good form. His aggression at the top helps England find some quick runs in the Powerplay.

Moeen Ali: A handy batsman down the order, but more of viable spin option for England; Moeen Ali is expected to play a key role in the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes. He will once again pair up with Adil Rashid to handle the England spin department.

Quinton de Kock: One of the consistent South African batsmen, Quinton de Kock is essential to the team’s cause. He will now have an extra responsibility of leading the team. Will be interesting to see how leadership role affects his batting.

Rassie van der Dussen: The right-handed batsman has become an important figure in Proteas batting line-up, even though he has played just 18 ODIs. But the 30-year-old has cemented his place in the side.

The second and third match of the series will be played at Durban and Johannesburg on February 07 and February 09 respectively. The two teams will then face-off in the three-match T20I series as well.