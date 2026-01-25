The inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20) is set to commence on 26 January, bringing together a star-studded assembly of retired international icons. The tournament will see six franchises compete over ten days at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa. The league features six franchises playing in a round-robin format. Each team will play five matches during the league stage, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals on 3 February. The grand final is scheduled for the evening of 4 February. Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Malik Hug Each Other As India, Pakistan Players Shake Hands During IND vs PAK Match at World Cricket Festival (Watch Video).
The participating teams and their captains are:
-
Dubai Royals: Shikhar Dhawan
-
Delhi Warriors: Harbhajan Singh
-
Maharashtra Tycoons: Dinesh Karthik
-
Pune Panthers: Kieron Pollard
-
Rajasthan Kings: Eoin Morgan
-
Gurugram Thunders: Thisara Perera
Where to Watch World Cricket Festival In India
In India, the online streaming rights for the World Legends Pro T20 League have been secured by FanCode. Fans can access the matches through several digital and television avenues:
-
Live Streaming (Digital): The primary platform for the tournament is the FanCode app and website. Viewers can purchase a Tour Pass for the entire league or a Match Pass for individual fixtures.
- TV Telecast: Unfortunately, no TV telecast viewing option will be available for fans in India due to a lack of an official partner.
Tournament Fact
|Feature
|Details
|Tournament
|World Legends Pro T20 League 2026
|Dates
|26 January – 4 February 2026
|Venue
|1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium, Goa
|Match Timings
|2:30 PM IST (Afternoon) & 7:30 PM IST (Evening)
|Live Streaming (India)
|FanCode
|TV Telecast (India)
|-
|Total Matches
|18 (League + Knockouts)
Unlike other veterans' leagues, this tournament emphasizes a shorter, more intense schedule, with all 18 matches played at a single venue to create a festival-like atmosphere for fans in Goa.
