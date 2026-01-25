The inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20) is set to commence on 26 January, bringing together a star-studded assembly of retired international icons. The tournament will see six franchises compete over ten days at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa. The league features six franchises playing in a round-robin format. Each team will play five matches during the league stage, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals on 3 February. The grand final is scheduled for the evening of 4 February. Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Malik Hug Each Other As India, Pakistan Players Shake Hands During IND vs PAK Match at World Cricket Festival (Watch Video).

The participating teams and their captains are:

Dubai Royals: Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Warriors: Harbhajan Singh

Maharashtra Tycoons: Dinesh Karthik

Pune Panthers: Kieron Pollard

Rajasthan Kings: Eoin Morgan

Gurugram Thunders: Thisara Perera

Where to Watch World Cricket Festival In India

In India, the online streaming rights for the World Legends Pro T20 League have been secured by FanCode. Fans can access the matches through several digital and television avenues:

Live Streaming (Digital): The primary platform for the tournament is the FanCode app and website. Viewers can purchase a Tour Pass for the entire league or a Match Pass for individual fixtures.

TV Telecast: Unfortunately, no TV telecast viewing option will be available for fans in India due to a lack of an official partner. List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments.

Tournament Fact

Feature Details Tournament World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Dates 26 January – 4 February 2026 Venue 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium, Goa Match Timings 2:30 PM IST (Afternoon) & 7:30 PM IST (Evening) Live Streaming (India) FanCode TV Telecast (India) - Total Matches 18 (League + Knockouts)

Unlike other veterans' leagues, this tournament emphasizes a shorter, more intense schedule, with all 18 matches played at a single venue to create a festival-like atmosphere for fans in Goa.

