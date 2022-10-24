It is the clash of the African neighbours in the T20 World Cup as Zimbabwe gears up to take on South Africa in Hobart. It is the first game of the Super 12 phase for the two teams and both will be eager to start on a positive note. Zimbabwe came out of a qualifying phase getting ahead of the likes of Scotland and the West Indies. The last time Zimbabwe was involved in the main phase of an ICC tournament with the big boys in it was back in 2012. South Africa head into the tournament on the back of a loss against India but their form has largely been good in 2022 and they will be pumped up. They have a strong bunch with world-class players and they can beat anyone on their day. Zimbabwe versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

South African skipper Temba Bavuma is going through a lean patch and there have been calls to drop him. The opening batsman is likely to continue will partner Quinton de Kock in the top order. Rilee Rossouw and Aiden Markram will shoulder the batting responsibility in the middle order with David Miller as the finisher. Their strength lies in their pace attack comprising Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

Zimbabwe depends a lot on Sikandar Raza with both bat and ball and it is imperative the all-rounder comes good for the team. Skipper Craig Ervine is a quality player with the bat and can get some handy runs in the middle periods. Wellington Masakadza will sit out of this game with Ryan Burl getting a look in.

When Is South Africa vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 24, 2022 (Monday). The SA vs ZIM game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in South Africa. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SA vs ZIM match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD/1 HD HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. South Africa will dominate this game and should secure a routine win from this match.

