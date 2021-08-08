Nottingham [UK], August 8: India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and England all-rounder Sam Curran were involved in a verbal tussle on Day 4 of the opening Test of the five-match Pataudi Trophy between the two teams at Trent Bridge, here at Nottingham on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 74th over of the England innings when Curran delivered a cracking cut shot for four after Siraj dropped a ball that was short and wide. An unimpressed Siraj went up to Curran's face and had some words with him. Lionel Messi To Make First Public Appearance Since Barcelona Exit As Argentine Will Hold Press Conference.

Curran responded to Siraj with a gesture asking him to go back to his mark, which made the Indian bowler more furious. But before things could get out of hand, India captain Virat Kohli walked up to Siraj and asked him to calm down.

Siraj later took the catch at mid-on to dismiss English all-rounder off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier on Day 3, Siraj and England legend James Anderson were involved in a tense moment on Day 3. During the 84th over of the innings, Anderson, mouthed a few words after Siraj swung and missed to connect his shot. Indian pacer then went towards Anderson and brushed his shoulder against him before he walked away to deliver the next ball. On Day 4, England removed opening batsman KL Rahul in the final half-hour of the play as India need just 157 runs to win the first Test on Sunday. India scored 52 runs after bundling out England in the third session.

The visitors got off to a cautious start but eventually lost Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman.

India bundled out England on 303 in the third session after Joe Root's classy ton in the second innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2021 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).