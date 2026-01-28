Border 2, the much-anticipated sequel to filmmaker JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border, has ignited the Indian box office, achieving a remarkable collection of INR 193.48 crore net in its first four days of release. According to Hindustan Times, on the fifth day of release, Border 2 crossed INR 195 crore, inching close to IND 200 crore collections at the ticket window. Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, capitalised on India's Republic Day 2026 holiday weekend, setting a new benchmark for patriotic cinema. With these box office collections, Border 2 has become the highest first Monday grosser in Hindi cinema history. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama has garnered significant attention and strong audience turnout since its release on January 23, 2026. ‘Border 3’ Confirmed After ‘Border 2’ INR 100 Crore Box Office Success; Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta To Reunite.

'Border 2' Box Office Collection: Record-Breaking Performance

Border 2 commenced its theatrical run with an impressive opening day collection of INR 32.10 crore. The momentum continued to build, with Border 2 Day 2 seeing collections rise to INR 40.59 crore. The film further solidified its strong performance on Day 3, earning INR 57.20 crore. The Republic Day 2026 holiday proved to be a significant boost, with the film recording a staggering INR 63.59 crore on its fourth day, marking the biggest Republic Day box office collection for a Hindi film and establishing it as the all-time highest first Monday grosser. This robust performance has propelled Border 2's four-day domestic net box office collection to Rs 193.48 crore, with reports of over INR 195 crore being collected in total. Globally, Border 2 has also made a substantial impact, crossing INR 239.2 crore worldwide within the same four-day period. ‘Border 2’ Producer Bhushan Kumar Reveals Akshaye Khanna’s Cameo Was Planned Before ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Success.

About 'Border 2'

Border 2 serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's iconic 1997 war film Border, which depicted the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Border 2 is similarly set against the backdrop of the same conflict, aiming to evoke a strong sense of patriotism among its audience. Produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 was reportedly made on a substantial budget of INR 275 crore, of which it has reportedly already recovered 26 percent of its total investment within the opening two days of release. Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’: All You Need To Know About War Film Sequel With Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

'Border 2' Cast

The ensemble cast of Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol reprising his role, alongside new additions like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has been a key draw for audiences. ‘Border 2’ Cast Salary: Know How Much Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty Charged for the War Film.

'Border 2' Trailer - Watch Video:

'Border 2' Audience Reception and International Release

Border 2 has been met with overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth, contributing significantly to its sustained box office success. Theatre occupancy rates have been high across India, with night shows particularly seeing strong turnouts. The film's opening performance has surpassed that of other recent major releases, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

However, the film reportedly faced challenges in its international distribution, with an alleged denial of release in the six Gulf nations of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative.

The exceptional box office run of Border 2 marks a significant triumph for Bollywood in early 2026. While it remains behind the first-week collections of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Republic Day record set by Pathaan, its strong performance indicates a steady audience appetite for patriotic movies and sequels.

‘Border 3’ Confirmed

With its continued momentum and positive reception, Border 2 is poised to be one of the year's biggest commercial successes, further cementing its place in Indian cinematic history. Riding high on its success, JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta, who helmed Border 2, is all set to make Border 3. T-Series' Bhushan Kumar confirmed to HT that a sequel to Border 2 was in the works, although in the initial stages.

